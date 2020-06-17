Hinzmann, Frank Otto, age 91 of Rockwood passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor. Frank was born March 27, 1929 in Ecorse Township (now Southgate). He was the son of John and Frances (Backhaus) Hinzmann and was raised on a farm in Berlin Township. He graduated in 1947 from South Rockwood High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He served in the US Army during the Korean War (1951-2), stationed in Alaska. On August 2, 1952 he married the love of his life, Sally Lou Hillis of South Rockwood. They were married 51 years at the time of her death on August 18, 2003. Frank worked at the Gibraltar School District, retiring from the position of Building and Maintenance Director in 1992 after a 30+ year career. Frank believed in and lived a life of service, always trying to make life better for someone else. He even considered his job at the school district to be one of service to youth. He was a lifelong member of St. John UCC in Wyandotte serving at various times as a Deacon, an Elder, and President of the congregation and was a member of the Churchmen's Brotherhood there which honored him with the Rev. William F. A. Simon Lifetime of Christian Service award. He served on both the Village and City of Rockwood Council from 1959 to 1968, the City Planning Commission in 1950s, and more recently on the Housing Board. He was a member of the Rockwood Fire Department for 41 years, the last 17 as Chief, retiring in 1997 and honored with the title of Chief Emeritus. Frank lived life to the fullest and the many leisure activities throughout his life included hunting (deer and small game, but especially pheasants), playing baseball & softball, fishing, vacations at Lake Gogebic in the UP, being at his cottage in Oscoda, country music and trips to Nashville, watching (and yelling at) the Detroit Tigers, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with family (especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren). He is survived by his children Gordon (Catherine) Hinzmann, Gary (Vicki) Hinzmann, and Suzanne Wallace; grandchildren Sarah (Norberto) Rojo, Julie (Shawn) Saharko, Joseph Wallace, Christopher Hinzmann, and Emily Hinzmann; great-grandchildren Christian, Jordan, Alexander, and Maximillian; and siblings LeRoy Hinzmann and Lois Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings Rodney Hinzmann, Virgil Hinzmann, Delores Saleski, Ileen Hinzmann, John Hinzmann, Jr., and Harold Hinzmann. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. John UCC Memorial Fund. Services were entrusted to the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.