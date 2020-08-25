Serazio, Frank, 83, passed away on August 23rd, 2020 in Dearborn. Frank was born on July 27th, 1937 to Antone and Clara Serazio in Dearborn. Survived by wife Gloria of 63 years. They have five children: Anthony, Judith (spouse Dave), Jean, Frank Jr. (spouse Julie Ann), and Julie (spouse Malek). He had twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His siblings are Jay C. (spouse Judy), Sandra (spouse Chuck), and Cindy. He had thirteen nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran funeral Home 23701 Ford Rd. In state Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 13540 Gould St. Dearborn, with an 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Fordson Athletics”. Sent to Fordson High School 13800 Ford Rd. Dearborn Michigan, 48127. Please visit and leave a message of condolence on Frank’s online guest book at www.voranfuneralhome.com