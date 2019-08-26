Home

Sutherland, Frank. August 24, 2019. Age 78 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Marge. Loving father of John (Cindi) and Mike (Denise). Dearest grandfather of Justin, Brandon, Dalton and Stephanie. Dear brother of Mary Abramczyk and brother in-law of Edna. Preceded in death by parents James and Lucille and brother James “Bill". Visitation, Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1:00-9:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Friday, August 30, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
