Frank Walters of Dearborn passed away on August 18, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Ruth. Loving father of Frances, Edward, Marian, Michael and Joseph. Grandfather of 7. Frank was a proud veteran, serving in WWII in the US Army 3rd Battalion 504th Parachute Infantry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 3-9PM, with a funeral service at 7PM, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019