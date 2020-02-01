Home

Fred Labadie

Fred Labadie Obituary
Labadie, Fred, age 68 of Grosse Ile, passed away January 30, 2020. Loving husband of Sandi. Dear father of Nathan (Angela) and Justin. Proud grandfather of Shane and Zoe. Also survived by his brother David (Cindy), sisters Kathy (Rob) Squire, Cheryl Presley, and his loving dogs Oliver, Annie, Chuck, and Kuma. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Grosse Ile Animal Shelter, 25799 3rd St., Grosse Ile Township., MI 48138. To share a memory please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020
