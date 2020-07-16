1/1
Gravel, Frederick Joseph, age 91 of Trenton, MI passed away on July 14, 2020. A lifelong resident of Michigan, he was born to Mary and Jacob Graveldinger on March 20, 1929 in Wyandotte, MI. The 6th of 10 children, he distinguished himself by his love of music and his beautiful voice beginning a lifetime of singing at the St. Joseph Church in Wyandotte, and St. Joseph and St. Timothy’s Churches in Trenton. He passed his love of music on to all his children. Fred proudly served in the US Army during the Korean war and continued to serve as a member of the Trenton Police Department for over 30 years, retiring as a Command Lieutenant. His love of the outdoors shone through in his years of playing baseball well into his 50’s, fishing and being out on the open water in his boat. He passed on his love of sports to his children, bringing them together to root for U of M football on Saturdays, or cheering on the Tigers and Red Wings. He is preceded in death by his wives, Elizabeth Jane and Winifred Margaret and is survived by his loving children Patricia Gravel-Henkel (Mark), Mark Gravel (Liz), Linda Gravel-Previch and Matthew Gravel, his grandchildren Patrick Gravel (Emma), Caitlin Gravel, Dr. Lauren Previch, Ian Henkel and Samuel Gravel as well as his brother George Graveldinger (Jennifer) and sister Irene Bean (Jim). In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital to continue Fred’s years-long support. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com

