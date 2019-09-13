Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Frederick William Tefend Jr.

Frederick William Tefend Jr. Obituary
TEFEND, Frederick W., age 84, of Flat Rock, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly Tefend. Loving father of Debbie, Ricky (Lisa) Tefend, Sherry and James. Dearest grandfather of Caitlin (Trevor) Lopez, Andrew (Lauren) Tefend and Nicholas (Corbyn) Tefend and great-grandfather of Easton Cole Lopez. He is preceded in death by parents Frederick and Amelia Tefend and his siblings Archie Tefend, Marcia Wojtylko, Mary Jane Peer and Sr. Ann Isabelle Tefend. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019
