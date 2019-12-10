|
THON, Fredrick L. age 69, of Newport, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice Thon. Loving father of Tammi Thon (Samual Tassis), Cherie Thon and step-father of Robert (Amber) DeCumen. Dearest grandfather of Riley Thon. He is also survived by his sister Ellen Thon. He is preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Katherine Thon, his sister Kathy Thon and his brother Harry (Carol) Thon. Service is Sunday, 12:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 10-12 p.m. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019