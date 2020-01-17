|
Peterson, Gail A. Age 84. January 15, 2020 of Grosse Ile. Loving Mother of Karen, the late Eric (Susan), Krista (Randy Lively) Mitchell and Kathryn. Dearest grandmother of Christian Mitchell. Dear sister of Ray Andres, Thomas Lyon, Richard Lyon, and Alvina Jarrell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Emily and H. Lyle Lyon and siblings Martha Sartori, Robert Lyon, and Mary Emily Jenkins. Memorial Gathering Friday, January 24, 2020, 3 p.m. until time of Memorial Service, 6 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Avenue, Wyandotte. Memorials appreciated to Wyandotte Public Schools Foundation or Grosse Ile Animal Shelter.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020