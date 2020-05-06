BASSETT, GEORGE LYNN George Lynn Bassett, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at a local care facility. He was born on March 4, 1937 to the late Earl and Jutta (Bleasdell) Bassett in Wyandotte, MI. George graduated from Lincoln High School, January Class of 1956 where he played on the high school football team. He proudly served his country in the US Army, Vietnam Era, from 1960 to 1962. George worked for Chrysler Corporation for 32 years at the Mound Road Engine Plant. He attended Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church and was an avid golfer who enjoyed taking trips to Crystal Mountain and Boyne City to play golf. George was a hard-working guy who was always busy doing different things, and could weld just about anything. He loved his cars and took great pride in polishing them and keeping them in pristine condition. George enjoyed U of M football and attended many games, both home and away. He was full of life and will be remembered fondly by many. George is remembered and missed by his two brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) Bassett and Roy (Linda) Bassett; and nephews, Ryan (Kim), Tim (Jessica), Doug (Sherri) Bassett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jutta; and niece, Suzanne Gullen. A Private Family Service will take place at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Interment will be at Bloomdale Cemetery in Trenton, MI. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign George’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 6 to May 10, 2020.