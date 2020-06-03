Gary Lee Keys, 68, died June 1, 2020, with his family by his side at his home in New Boston, MI. Gary was born in Dearborn, MI to Cecil Dean and Elizabeth (Valentine) Keys. He grew up in Allen Park, MI where he met many lifelong friends, and graduated high school in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Oakland university in Rochester, MI. Gary, like his father and brothers, worked as an iron worker. Inspired by his childhood visits to his family's farm in Tennessee, he bought a small farm in New Boston and lived there for over 40 years with his wife Ellen. He had many interests including hockey, history, and collecting. He played guitar until his final week; his last song was "Keep on the Sunny Side," a symbol of his positivity and resolve in the face of uncertainty and hardship. He was an involved father, who shared in his children's lives and interests. He coached hockey and little league. Following in his mother Elizabeth’s footsteps, he always put family first and was a hero to his grandchildren, spending his later days with them exploring, pretending, and working the farm in his tractor. Gary is survived by his wife Ellen, his brother Grant and wife Patti, his brother Robert, his brother-in-law Rick and wife Ellen; his son Aaron and wife Samantha, his daughter Jessica and husband Daniel, his son Robert; and his grandchildren Matthew, David, and Isaac. Service was Friday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 9:00 ~ 10:00 AM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.