Gary Patrick "Uncle Gary" Fruik
1937 - 2020
Gary Patrick Fruik, was born on Oct. 12, 1937. Gary was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He passed away in Sault Ste. Marie, on May 15, 2020. Gary met the love of his life Henrietta Fronczak and they were married on Sept. 26, 1959. She passed away on February 26, 2008. They lived in Wyandotte and Gary began selling vehicles at Ray Ridge Chevrolet in Plymouth. Gary then moved on to work for Dick Genthe Chevrolet in Southgate, MI as salesman and truck manager for 50 years. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on May 21, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Burial will be at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Southgate, MI. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
MAY
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
