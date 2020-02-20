|
|
Bolton, Gary V., age 70 of Taylor, passed away February 19, 2020. Loving husband of Darlene. Dear father of David (Jenefer) and Scott (Christina). Proud grandfather of Noah, Tyler, McKenzie, Wyatt, Hudson, and Everett. Beloved son of Dormon and the late Bettye Harris. In addition to his mother, Gary was preceded in death by grandchildren Shawn Gabriel and Baby Bolton. Gary had many hobbies and interests. He was a collector of electronics and was an avid scooterist. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2-9pm, Funeral Service Monday 10am, at the Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Interment to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Twp. To share a memory please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2020