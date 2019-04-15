|
|
Lumia, Gasper “Cap”. April 14, 2019. Age 92 of Taylor. Loving father of Philip (Linda) Lumia, Karen (Ron) Jarrett, Susan Kowalewki and Linda Lumia Gordon. Dear brother of Anthony (Miriam) Lumia. Dearest grandfather of 6. Loving great-grandfather of 6. Gasper was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Benvenuta as well as his siblings Petrinia, Anna and Mary Margaret. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Tuesday 11:30 a.m. with a 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Donations may be made to of Michigan. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Gasper’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019