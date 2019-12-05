Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Mazzella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Mazzella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Mazzella Obituary
Gene Mazzella was born March 23 1923, on the Island of Ponza, off the coast of Italy. In 1930, he traveled with his family to New York and began the American dream. With little opportunity in the old country, the Mazzella family prospered in the USA. Gene served his country overseas during World War II in the Army. After military service, he married Maria Amalfitano in New York, whose family also immigrated from Ponza Italy, started a family and moved to Michigan and got into the restaurant business. In 1953, he found a spot downriver in Trenton, opened Del’s Pizza, and worked with his family every day until his death on December 4, 2019. A humble man who knew so much for just having a High School education (class of 1941 Morris High School, NY). He spoke 4 languages fluently; English, French, Italian, and Latin. He loved the history of WWII, the operation of the military, and the different ranks of officers and their duties. Gene followed Michigan football from his youth, listening to games on the radio in New York, Tom Harmon and crew, and the Lions all the way back to Bobby Layne. Being Italian his favorite thing in the world was eating dinner prepared by his wife of nearly 70 years. His family will miss his conversations about music and the movies going back to the 1930s. Gene Mazzella was preceded in death by his parents Maria and Angelo, his four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his wife Maria, and his children Tony, Diane (Gerry) Donnelly, Angela (Michael) Sims, and Frank. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Philip, Steven, Georgia, Colleen, Maria, and Marissa, and one great granddaughter, Avery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8 at 2-8 p.m. and Service Monday, December 9 at 10 a.m., all at The Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -