Vaughn, Gentry V. March 25, 2019. Age 100 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Gentry Leon (Nancy), Kay (Richard) Nimeth, debby and Jeffrey (Shannon). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson Gentry Vaughn Wall. Visitation, Friday, March 29, 2019, 4 to 9 p.m. Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019