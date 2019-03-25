Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Gentry Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gentry V. Vaughn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gentry V. Vaughn Obituary
Vaughn, Gentry V. March 25, 2019. Age 100 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Gentry Leon (Nancy), Kay (Richard) Nimeth, debby and Jeffrey (Shannon). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson Gentry Vaughn Wall. Visitation, Friday, March 29, 2019, 4 to 9 p.m. Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
Download Now