Kooney, George of Wyandotte. April 26, 2020. Age 95. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Kooney. Loving father of Lillian (Michael) LeBrun, George (Michele) Kooney, Anthony Kooney (Lynn Sharples), Mary (Leo) Stringa. Dear brother of Nicholas (Molly) Kooney, the late Michael (Vera) Kooney, the late Steve (Louise) Kooney, the late Paul Kooney, the late Catherine (Eugene) Dudash, and the late John (Liz) Kooney. Proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 8. Graveside Services were held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery on Wednesday. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors. (734) 285-9000. The family suggests memorials can be made in George’s honor to the Fr. Solanus Capuchin Mission or the American Legion Post #217 in Wyandotte.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store