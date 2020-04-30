George Kooney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kooney, George of Wyandotte. April 26, 2020. Age 95. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Kooney. Loving father of Lillian (Michael) LeBrun, George (Michele) Kooney, Anthony Kooney (Lynn Sharples), Mary (Leo) Stringa. Dear brother of Nicholas (Molly) Kooney, the late Michael (Vera) Kooney, the late Steve (Louise) Kooney, the late Paul Kooney, the late Catherine (Eugene) Dudash, and the late John (Liz) Kooney. Proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 8. Graveside Services were held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery on Wednesday. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors. (734) 285-9000. The family suggests memorials can be made in George’s honor to the Fr. Solanus Capuchin Mission or the American Legion Post #217 in Wyandotte.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved