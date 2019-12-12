|
|
Martin, Georgine. December 12, 2019. Age 81 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Norman ‘Larry’. Loving mother of Kevin (Lilli), Lisa (Daniel) Donovan and Todd (Karen). Dearest grandmother of Jessica, Rachael Hunter, Daniel Donovan, Megan, Nicholas and Zachary. Great-grandmother of Easton, Juliana, Landon and Miranda. Dear sister of Marlene Junkins and Starlene (Al) Gonyea. Visitation, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 5-9 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, 2019, 1-9 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Monday, December 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass, 10 a.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019