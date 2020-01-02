Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Clemens, Gerald Anthony, January 2, 2020. Age 70 of Brownstown. Beloved husband of the late Juanita. Loving father of Christopher Clemens and Laura Clemens and father-in-law of Silvia Counts. Dearest grandfather of Kaitlynn, Josie and Nicholas Clemens. Dear brother of JoAnn Kanarek, Jill (Don) Suttmiller, Joy (Jim) Kesteloot, Justin Clemens and Jay Clemens. Visitation, Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Monday, January 6, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Woods Church, 21892 Gudith Rd., Woodhaven, MI 48183.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
