Gerald Coscarelly, September 9, 2020. Born in Coldwater, Michigan on August 10, 1935. He was the son of Joseph and Ermelinda Coscarelly who owned and operated, The Bluebird Confectionery there. He often worked at “the store” making ice cream or serving customers when he wasn’t in school at St. Charles Borromeo, where he played basketball throughout high school. Attending Eastern Michigan University he met then married Barbara Tresh in 1959. He obtained his master’s degree, began his teaching career in Adrian, and continued in Wyandotte (Physical Education and 5th grade) until becoming the principal at Garfield Elementary in 1965, where he guided children and teachers for 25 years until his retirement in 1990. The Garfield School Playground is named in his honor. Jerry and Barb celebrated 61 years of marriage in June, having raised a family of five children and enjoying their spouses and eleven grandchildren. An avid golfer, Jerry enjoyed music, gardening, photography, and eating spaghetti and meatballs. You may have heard him whistle, laugh, share a pun, or sing in church. People will always remember Jerry for his cheerful disposition, kindness and strong faith. Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara, children, Timothy (Teresa) Coscarelly, Catherine (Craig) Zardus, Craig (Sue) Coscarelly, Susan (Dennis) Gallogly, Daniel (Christina) Coscarelly, eleven grandchildren, and sisters, Phyllis & Geraldine Coscarelly (twin). Visit



