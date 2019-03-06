Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Cyprian Catholic Church
Riverview, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cyprian Catholic Church
Riverview, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kruso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Kruso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Jerry" Kruso Obituary
Kruso, Gerald “Jerry”. Age 84 of Southgate, was called home on March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna May for 63 years. Loving father of Cathie Kary, John (Mary) Kruso and Chris (Kevin) Huchla. Proud Grandpa of Russell, Michael (Emily), Jenny, Johnny, Katie and Patrick. Great Grandpa of Sammy, Abel and Madeline. Dear brother of Ruth Marshall and Betty Tesner. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. 44 years at Ford Motor Company and 10 years at Allen Park Schools. #1 Detroit Tiger Fantasy Camper. Arrangements were handled by The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To see full obituary please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now