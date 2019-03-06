|
Kruso, Gerald “Jerry”. Age 84 of Southgate, was called home on March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna May for 63 years. Loving father of Cathie Kary, John (Mary) Kruso and Chris (Kevin) Huchla. Proud Grandpa of Russell, Michael (Emily), Jenny, Johnny, Katie and Patrick. Great Grandpa of Sammy, Abel and Madeline. Dear brother of Ruth Marshall and Betty Tesner. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. 44 years at Ford Motor Company and 10 years at Allen Park Schools. #1 Detroit Tiger Fantasy Camper. Arrangements were handled by The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To see full obituary please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019