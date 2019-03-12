Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerald L. Winter
Gerald L. Winter Obituary
Winter, Gerald L., Age 75 of Brownstown. March 10, 2019. Gerald honorably served our country in the United States Army from May 12, 1967 until May 1, 1973. Beloved husband of Kathy for 49 years. Loving brother of Edward (Shirley), Richard (Donna Jean), Louise Krusell, Linda (Boyd) Brantley, Loretta Worrell, Vivian (Larry) Gilliam, BethAnn (Ron) Haynes, Alyce Thompson and Sue (Bart) Ferko. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Pearl Winter and siblings Raymond, Robert, Guy and Joyce Pfeiffer. Visitation Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday 2 to 9 p.m. at The Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019
