Gerald S. Alexanders
1962 - 2020
Alexanders, Gerald S. August 9, 2020. 81, died peacefully Sunday April 9, 2020 with his family at his side. The son of Stanley and Mary (Horaszewski) Aleksandrowski, was a lifelong resident of Wyandotte. On August 11, 1962 he married Joanne Fredericks- the true love of his life who he lost in 2017. They enjoyed living in their Spruce residence their entire married life where they raised their family. Jerry was a Private in the U.S. Army, serving as a military police officer and decorated as rifle marksman. He had a long career as a pipefitter/journeyman in the steel industry as a proud UAW member. He retired from Chrysler in 2004. Jerry will always be known as having a strong work ethic, having the ability to fix ANYTHING, and always being the first one to show up to help. Those who knew him appreciated his generosity, quick wit, and great sense of humor. Along with many friends you could find him having a “cold one” and a slider or fish fry at Wally’s, Prussia’s the Oak Café, VFW or PLAV. Jerry loved Houghton Lake where he had a cottage for many years. His favorite past time was war history- particularly WW II. He loved war movies, and great westerns featuring the Duke. His family cherishes his sacrifices to assure they had everything they needed and more. He worked hard demonstrating an incredible work ethic, how to set priorities and most importantly- how to travel. Because of him, they had the ability to travel/ camp extensively throughout Michigan and out west. Jerry leaves behind two daughters, Lynn (Patrick) Klima, and Lori (John) DeSantis), grandchildren Alex (Kim) Neitling, Emily, Alicia, Olivia DeSantis, and Claire, Seth, and Casey Klima, two sisters: Dolly Hebda and Kathy Zienert and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be dearly missed! Visitation, Thursday, August 13, 2020, 3:00 – 8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes – The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Friday, August 14, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, Our Lady of Scapular Catholic Church, 976 Pope John Paul II Ave, Wyandotte 48192. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - The Thon Center. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Molnar Funeral Homes – The Thon Center
AUG
14
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Scapular Catholic Church
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Scapular Catholic Church
