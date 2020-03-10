|
|
Geraldine Leona Condra, age 94, of Trenton, MI, passed away, March 8, 2020 She was born November 24, 1925, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of William & Helen (Smith) Brandemihl. Geraldine is survived by her children, Darlene Condra, Robert (Connie) Condra, Paul (Sonja) Condra, Cindy Livernois and Maureen (Jeff) Miltenberger; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Shrine, 8743 US-12, Brooklyn, MI 49230, with Fr. Bob Pienta presiding. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020