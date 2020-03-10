Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Shrine
8743 US-12
Brooklyn, MI
View Map
Geraldine Leona Condra


1925 - 2020
Geraldine Leona Condra Obituary
Geraldine Leona Condra, age 94, of Trenton, MI, passed away, March 8, 2020 She was born November 24, 1925, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of William & Helen (Smith) Brandemihl. Geraldine is survived by her children, Darlene Condra, Robert (Connie) Condra, Paul (Sonja) Condra, Cindy Livernois and Maureen (Jeff) Miltenberger; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Shrine, 8743 US-12, Brooklyn, MI 49230, with Fr. Bob Pienta presiding. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
