Gilbert "Gil" J. Hebert, 95, of Sylvania, Ohio, formerly of Dearborn Heights, MI, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Sunset Village, Sylvania, Ohio. Born January 12, 1924, in Essex County, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of William and Delphine (L'Esperance) Hebert. At age 16, Gil joined the Canadian Army and served in the Engineering Corp during WWII, returning from Germany in 1946. He married Jean L. Greene on December 30, 1950. She preceded him in death on July 9, 2014. Gil was a mechanical engineer, retiring from the Chrysler Corporation in 1988. He previously worked for the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI and the Pendleton Woolen Mills Company in North Carolina. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI. He enjoyed gardening and investing in the stock market. He is survived by his loving children, Debra (Richard) Knowles and Keith Hebert; sister, Jeanette Weston; and grandchildren Jennifer (Roberto) Mendez and Gwendolyn Knowles. Gil was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Helen George, Martha Greene and Florence Morin. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019