Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Imlay City Eagles Club
170 Almont St
Imlay City, MI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Imlay City Eagles Club
170 Almont St.
Imlay City, MI
View Map
Molnar, Ginger Perry; Born August 27, 1965 in Kalamazoo, MI, passed away March 28, 2019 in Holly, MI. Ginger lived many years in Woodhaven, MI, recently in the Grand Blanc area. She is survived by her son, Alex Molnar, of Brownstown; mother, Wanda Kolito of Imlay City; sisters, Hope Harbour of Imlay City, Monique (Rusty) Bryant of Romeo; brother's, Jeff (Medina) Perry of Southgate, Tony Kolito of Hamtramck; & many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by nephew, Jacob Bryant, stepfather, John Kolito and grandparents. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Imlay City Eagles Club, 170 Almont St., Imlay City, MI. Visit with the family 1 to 2 p.m., service at 2 p.m., dinner following the service.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 22, 2019
