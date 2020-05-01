Hurd, Gladys C., April 29, 2020. Age 83 of Riverview. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Michael (Kathleen), Catherine (Ronald) Burger, the late Sandra, Daniel (Lauren), Steven and Rebecca (Chad) Smith. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Private Family Services will be held. Memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 1 to May 6, 2020.