Barbosa, Gloria. July 22, 2019. Age 89 of Ecorse. Beloved wife of Julian. Loving mother of Richard, Consuelo (Robert) Bernard, Alice (James) Pinson, Susie (John) Kreutter, Anthony (Sandy) and the late Juanita Clemens. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and son in law, Gerald Clemens. Preceded in death by daughter in law, Peggy. Visitation, Thursday, July 25, 2019, 2-9 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m., St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church, 4250 W. Jefferson, Ecorse.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 28, 2019
