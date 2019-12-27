Home

Gloria Hunt

Gloria Hunt Obituary
Hunt, Gloria. December 27, 2019. Age 92 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late H. Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas (Kathy), Lawrence and Susan (Al) LaCroix. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation, Thursday, January 2, 2020, 5-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Friday, January 3, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m., St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Rd., Riverview. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Michigan Opera Theatre or St. Cyprian Catholic Church.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020
