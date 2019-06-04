|
Luchonok, Gordon, Prince of the Apple Towns, poker table maven and apple picker supreme, passed peacefully in hospice care on May 18, 2019 at the age of 68. Gordon called Dearborn home despite living many years of his life in Nevada. He earned his masters degree in rehab counseling and worked for several years in that field. He battled diabetes for much of his life as well as various other ailments before finally succumbing to esophageal cancer. His spirit was indomitable until the very end. He was a kind, brave and compassionate man, and deeply loved his sons Eric and David and longtime partner Patti. Gord also loved to fish on the shores of Wyandotte with his grandsons Avery and Ethan. He was never late to the card table for poker, euchre or any other gambit. He is dearly missed by his family and friends. His ashes will be carried to his beloved apple country in Vermont
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 5, 2019