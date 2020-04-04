|
|
Grace Burke of Dearborn, Michigan, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving children. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen. Loving mother of Judy (Brian) Kirby, Cynthia (Ronald) Jaroh, Carol (Mark), William (Kelly), Kathleen (David) Richeson and Stephen (Cindi). Grandmother of Grace, Jessica, Michael, Patrick, Julia, China, Jacqueline, Stephen, Courtney, Brian, Lauren, Justin and Colleen. Great grandmother of Hadleigh, Luna, Thomas, Cash, Eloise, Gwen and Sloane. Predeceased by her parents Traico and Stephania Thomas. Dear sister of Rose Temelko, the late Zifka Christoff and the late Olga Paras. Grace graduated from Fordson High School with the class of 1946 and was very involved in her class reunion committee. She was dedicated to volunteer work including over 20 years at Children's Hospital, led multiple Girl Scout troops and assisted with countless activities in the Dearborn Public Schools. Grace always had a beautiful, welcoming smile and a warm, gracious deposition. Her loving home was where people gathered and enjoyed her delicious baked goods. Funeral service will be a private family affair considering the current health advisories at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, Michigan with a burial at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Memorial donations can be made in Grace's honor to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30600 Telegraph Rd., Suite 1131, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2020