Torango, Grace, February 23, 2019. Age 93, of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Sylvia Matney, John (Judy) Garcia, Rose Gianni, Roberta Wilson, Gerald (Nancy) Torango, the late Mary Frances Torango, Josette Torango, the late Leopoldo (Michelle) Garcia and the late Rudy (Alice) Garcia II. Dear sister of 10 siblings. Dearest grandmother of 20. Loving great-grandmother of 20 and great-great grandmother of 2. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In State Saturday 2 p.m. with a 3 p.m. Service to follow at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 24158 Goddard Rd., Taylor. In lieu of flowers any monetary donations may be made to . Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Grace’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019