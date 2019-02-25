Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Torango
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Torango

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace Torango Obituary
Torango, Grace, February 23, 2019. Age 93, of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Sylvia Matney, John (Judy) Garcia, Rose Gianni, Roberta Wilson, Gerald (Nancy) Torango, the late Mary Frances Torango, Josette Torango, the late Leopoldo (Michelle) Garcia and the late Rudy (Alice) Garcia II. Dear sister of 10 siblings. Dearest grandmother of 20. Loving great-grandmother of 20 and great-great grandmother of 2. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In State Saturday 2 p.m. with a 3 p.m. Service to follow at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 24158 Goddard Rd., Taylor. In lieu of flowers any monetary donations may be made to . Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Grace’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now