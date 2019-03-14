Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Greg V. MATTINSON

MATTINSON, Greg V., age, 56, of Lincoln Park, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Mattinson. Loving father of Amanda (Ramon) Humphrey, Jonathon Mattinson, Andrew Nadeau, Jacob (Lindsey) Nadeau and Amanda (Nick) Combs. Dearest grandfather of nine. Dear son of Barbara Mattinson. Cherished brother of Pamela (Alvin) Sczepaniak, Sandra (Danny) Galli and Dan (Lori) Mattinson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, best friend Ed McMullen and beloved dog Rylie. He was preceded in death by his first wife Michelle R. Mattinson and his father Daniel Mattinson. Service is Monday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019
