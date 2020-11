Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregory D. Maronick, 9/29/34-11/7/20 passed in Fujinomiya, Japan; survived by his wife Hideko. Graduate of Dearborn High and MSU - captain of swim teams. U.S.Army veteran, Peace Corps Volunteer, published author (“Breakfast in Bangkok”, “Playing Baseball in Japan”, “Savvy”). Acclaimed for his vivid paintings, teacher and world traveler. Beloved by his family and friends for his warmth, humor, and creative soul.



