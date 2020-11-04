Gwendolyn D. Cox, age 55, of Taylor, November 02, 2020. Beloved wife of Martin Cox. Loving mother of Marissa Ann (Justin) Hanke. Dearest grandmother of David and Aleeah. She is also survived by her siblings Jeff (Debbie) Massa, Charlotte Massa, Carol O’Guinn, Norma Smith and Felicia Massa. She is preceded in death by her son Joseph Cox and her parents Jimmy and Stella Massa. Service is Monday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com