Marshall, Harlean Ann, age 84, passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herman Marshall, Mother of Kathleen (Don) Holbel, Gail Marshall, Karen (John) Claypoole, David (Denise) Marshall. Grandmother of Kelly, Julie, Ashley, Nathan, Jason and Allison. Great Grandmother of Adam, Claire, Natalie and Brooke. Sister of Cheryl (Ken) Jozsa. Funeral Services were held at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Burial took place at Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens, Livonia, Michigan.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019