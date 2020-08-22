GENTRY, Harold P., age 72, of Trenton, August 14, 2020. Loving father of Gerald Gentry, Bob Gentry, Renaye Gentry Milette and Andy Ladewski. Dearest brother of Linda, David and Jennifer. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Presley and Ellen Gentry. Visitation is Saturday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Honor Guard Service, Saturday, 3 p.m. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



