Harriet Crosby
Harriet, Crosby; Age 86; September 22, 2020: of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Crosby for 55 years. Dear sister of David (Theresa) Hildebrandt. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Harriet was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Luther Church. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the Taylor Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral home, 9800 S. Telegraph Rd. The service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Glen Eden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
