Harry Emerson Fosdick, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and is now with his Heavenly Father and his wife of 67 years, Rosemary. Harry was born on October 5, 1929, the son of Max Secord Fosdick, and Pauline (Burrow) Fosdick. He was the great-great-great grandson of Johnathan Dorr Fosdick and Emiline (Whiting) Fosdick, who came to Michigan in 1835 and settled in the Saline area. Harry served in the U.S. Army, 40th Division, in Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the Army. While attending Eastern Michigan University he met Rosemary Rae and on February 7, 1953 they were married in Dearborn, Michigan. She predeceased him on May 10, 2020. Harry was a teacher in Lansing, Brighton, and at Riverside High School/Crestwood in Dearborn Heights. He was a well-respected basketball coach for most of his teaching years. Harry is survived by his children, Mark (Lee Ann) Fosdick of Fowlerville, Scott (Patti) Fosdick of Saline, David (Wendy) Fosdick of Canton, Charles (Tracy) Fosdick of Saline, Sean (Karen) Fosdick of Chelsea, Kristine (Scott) Opland of Saline, Jonathon (Kelly) Fosdick of Belleville, and Stephen Fosdick of Milan. He is survived by 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Harry's two older sisters, Jean Osterhout and Maxine Lossing predeceased him. Harry was a member of the Saline American Legion Post 322, and for many years coordinated the posting of flags on graves in Saline for Memorial Day and worked on sauerkraut dinner preparations. In his later years, Harry spent much of his time attending his grandchildren's sporting events and talking sports. He will be missed by his family and many friends. A private family service is being planned with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Legion Post 322 in Saline. To sign Harry’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.