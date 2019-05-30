|
Schmoekel, Harry Raymond, In loving memory of Harry Raymond Schmoekel, June 30, 1929 to April 6, 2019. Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Harry, the third of four children born to Frederick Otto and Emma Cora (Haines) Schmoekel of Taylor Michigan was reunited in heaven with his parents and three siblings William (Helen) Schmoekel, Robert (Mary) Schmoekel, Betty Schmoekel and Son-In-Law Arthur Forton. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Clara (Logan) Schmoekel and their four children Danny (Phyllis) Schmoekel, Cheryl (Bob) Beery, Phillip (Patricia) Schmoekel and Brenda Forton, and will be remembered fondly as “Grandpa”, “Papa” and “Big Papa” by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army, was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Whitehall/Montague and shared that brotherhood with his brother Bill and son Phillip. He shared his quick wit, humor, love of hunting & fishing and love of country with all who had the great pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service will be held June 29th at their Walhalla home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 2, 2019