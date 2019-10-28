|
BANDY, Helen Louise Age 95 of Woodhaven, passed away on October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Steve Kelsey and Glenn Bandy. Precious sister of Frances McGinley, Sophie Bartnicki and the late Anthony, Frank, John, Edward, Herman, Rudolph and Roy. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Helen passed away peacefully after a long illness. She came to Michigan and worked at Great Lakes Steel as a "Rosie The Riveter". After getting married, Helen became business partners with both of her husbands. Helen's hobbies were gardening and fishing. Funeral Services were handled by Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, Taylor Chapel. to share a memory visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019