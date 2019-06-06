|
Berendt, Helen Patricia. June 5, 2019. Age 92 of Allen Park. Loving mother of David (the late Carol) Berendt, Jacquelyn (Donald A.) Spence, and Denise (Michael) Manick. Dear sister of Bernadine (James) Walsh. Dearest grandmother of Brian (the late Sarah), Donald J. (Andrea), Laura (Brandon), Hayley (Daryl), and David (Estela). Beloved great-grandmother of Alyssa, Noah, Lucas, and Jacob. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, the late Joseph Berendt, and her brother, the late John Czapski. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Helen’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019