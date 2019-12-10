|
CONLEY, Helen C., age 84, of Southgate, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Conley. Loving mother of Michael (Terri) Conley, Michelle Conley and William (the late Sharon) Conley. Dearest grandmother of Michael III, Sean, Riley, Shannon (Andrew) Conley-Phillips, Ryan and Kelley (Zach) Saxman and great-grandmother of Luna and William. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy. She is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Clara Slivoski and her brother Robert. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019