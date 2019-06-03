Home

Helen E. Reed

Helen E. Reed Obituary
Reed, Helen E. Malone (nee Pelkey) of Trenton, Age 92. Went home to be with the Lord May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Reed. Loving mother of Michael Malone, Terri (Robert) McIntyre, Mary Jo (Ralph) Frendo and the late Karen (Tom Hughes) Kehl. Proud grandmother of Thomas (Sarah), Jessica (Louis), Ted (Meri) and Kelly. Also survived by many great and great great grandchildren. Dear longtime friend of Pat Spalsbury. No service is planned at this time. Please share a memory of Helen at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 5, 2019
