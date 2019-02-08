Odom, Helen Lillian, 103, of Alpena, formerly of Lincoln Park, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 at Turning Brook Assisted Living in Alpena, MI. Helen was born March 29, 1915 to Lillian and Peter Ziemba. She married Roby Raymond Odom on May 25, 1934 and the two shared 56 years of marriage before his death in 1990. Together they raised three children Dorothy, Robert, and Ronald in Lincoln Park, MI. Helen resided there until 2008 when she relocated to Alpena. Helen had a strong work ethic which motivated her to rise at 4:00 a.m. to go to work in the Kroger Bakery for her entire career. Some of her favorite times were when she welcomed family and friends into her home where she would serve her homemade specialties of perogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, and an endless supply of chips, dip, cheese puffs and sweets. She would do the same at the cottage. She and Raymond enjoyed every summer on Drummond Island. Helen’s love and affection for her family and friends was always evident and she was especially passionate about her grandchildren. Helen adored babies! She could crochet a baby blanket in record time. Helen had a strong faith and love for the Lord. She enjoyed singing and listening to her favorite old hymns. Helen is survived by her children Dorothy (Robert) Jones, Ronald (Laura) Odom, her grandchildren, Michael (Mary) Jones, Sharon (Mark) Quintel, David (Ann) Jones, Scott (Tammy) Odom, Bradley Odom, and her great grandchildren, Aaron, Robert, Benjamin, Joshua (Brittany), Claire, Ivan, and Zachary. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond and her son Robert (Judy) Odom. Helen and her family want to extend gratitude and appreciation to the Turning Brook staff for their continual loving care and support as she warmly embraced all of life’s changes in her later years. Helen has been taken for burial at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Brownstown, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted with McWilliams Funeral Home – Alpena. On-line condolences can be registered at Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary