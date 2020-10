Or Copy this URL to Share

Biro, Helen Maxine. October 1, 2020. Age 94 of Riverview. Loving mother of Robert (Gwen) Montie, Kathy (Robert) Vallade and Sandra (Michael) Aldridge. Dearest grandmother of Peter, Emily (Michael), Scott, Carrie, Ashley (Tom) and Michelle. Great grandmother of Zayne, Alec and Natalia. Preceded in death by husband Zoltan. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel.



