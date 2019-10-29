|
Quinn Helen (Johns). Beloved wife of late Francis. Dear Mother of Nancy (Elvis) Rush, Christine Brown, Ann Marie DuQuette, Thomas (Barbara) Quinn and Robert (Cindy) Quinn. Also leaves behind 11 grandkids, 17 great grandkids and 20 great great grandkids. Helen dedicated her life to being a piano teacher, 25 years with the Girl Scouts of America & 20 years service as a Pastoral Caregiver at Beaumont Oakwood Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Henry Ford Village on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at 11am. Gathering beginning at 10am before service.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019