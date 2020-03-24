|
|
Sakey, Helen. March 21, 2020. Age 101 of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Sakey. Loving mother of Robert (Sandra) Sakey, Ilona Sakey, and the late Thomas Sakey. Dear grandmother of Scott, Chris, Elizabeth, Sarah, Katie, Robert, and Jennifer. Dearest great-grandmother of Elayna, Emma, Connor, and James. Helen was preceded in death by her siblings Alex Toth, Kalman Toth Jr., and Julia Toth. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020