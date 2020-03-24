Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Helen Sakey
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Sakey, Helen. March 21, 2020. Age 101 of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Sakey. Loving mother of Robert (Sandra) Sakey, Ilona Sakey, and the late Thomas Sakey. Dear grandmother of Scott, Chris, Elizabeth, Sarah, Katie, Robert, and Jennifer. Dearest great-grandmother of Elayna, Emma, Connor, and James. Helen was preceded in death by her siblings Alex Toth, Kalman Toth Jr., and Julia Toth. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020
