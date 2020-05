Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen W. Hosker, of Dearborn, passed away on May 27 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Graham W. Loving mother of Geoffrey, Graham C., and the late William. Proud grandmother of 4. Private services will be held. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Share a memory with the family at:



