Will always think of my beautiful Aunt Helen when I see daffodils. So many memories together. Love and Gods peace to all who mourn her loss.
Love, Penny
Helen W. Hosker, of Dearborn, passed away on May 27 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Graham W. Loving mother of Geoffrey, Graham C., and the late William. Proud grandmother of 4. Private services will be held. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Share a memory with the family at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 28 to May 31, 2020.