Henry Evert Eric Puro, born December 6, 1957, died April 15,2020. Henry grew up in Trenton and graduated from Trenton High in 1977. Upon graduation Henry joined the US Navy; he was proud of his service. When he returned to Trenton Henry started work at Farmer Jack's where he remained for 30 years. He enjoyed talking to the customers. Following his retirement he spent some years at home caring for his mother. Most recently Henry lived in Woodhaven where he enjoyed spending time with his son, taking photographs of nature, and attending the senior center. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Southgate. He is survived by his son, Jacob Puro, his daughter, Liz Bennett; his siblings Edward, Patricia, and Pam, his nieces Jessica and Samantha, and his nephew Jon. He had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at Bethel Church when travel resumes. He will be interred at Michigan Memorial in Flat Rock.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 3, 2020